Mahasamund, Jul 27 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his farm in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Thursday, officials said.

Some locals said Kanhaiya Lal Sinha, a resident of Chhuiya under Tendukona police station limits, was apparently upset over his debt burden and crop damage.

"He was found hanging from a tree in his farm plot in the village. A suicide note purportedly written by him is being examined. An accidental death report has been registered and probe is underway," Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje said.

Villager Duman Lal Sinha claimed the suicide note recovered from the deceased stated he was upset due to debts and damage suffered by his crops.

A district administration official said, as per preliminary information, the deceased owned 4.5 acres of land, while his son had 1.5 acres, which are under cultivation.

"In 2022-2023 Kharif season, the deceased had sold 64 quintal of paddy and 50 quintal in previous season 2021-2022 at the cooperative society and had also availed benefit of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna (under which an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre is being given to paddy cultivators against procuring their produce)," the official said.

The information regarding Kanhaiya's loan from a private bank will be verified, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) constituted a five member team headed by party MLA Nanki Ram Kanwar to "probe" the matter.

The BJP team will visit the village and submit a report, the party said in a report.

