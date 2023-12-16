Farmer Suicide in Chhattisgarh: Farmer Ends Life in Narayanpur Over Debt Burden; BJP-Congress Spar on Loan Waiver

Heeru Badhai of Kukdajhor village consumed pesticide at his farm on December 12 and died in the district hospital in Narayanpur the next day, a police official here said. No suicide note was found at the spot and a probe is underway after registering of an accidental death report, he added.

Agency News PTI| Dec 16, 2023 07:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Farmer Suicide in Chhattisgarh: Farmer Ends Life in Narayanpur Over Debt Burden; BJP-Congress Spar on Loan Waiver
Representational Image (File Photo)

Narayanpur, December 16: A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district, officials said on Saturday. His family members and locals claimed he was upset due to debt burden and poor crop yield.

Heeru Badhai of Kukdajhor village consumed pesticide at his farm on December 12 and died in the district hospital in Narayanpur the next day, a police official here said. No suicide note was found at the spot and a probe is underway after registering of an accidental death report, he added. Karnataka: Farmer Dies by Suicide in Chikkamagaluru Due to Crop Loss; Fifth Case in Last 40 Days in Kadur Taluk.

Yogeshwar Badhai, the deceased's son, told PTI his family own around 9 acres of land and a loan of Rs 1,12,852 was taken from Zila Sahkari Bank (district cooperative bank) for the ongoing Kharif crop season. "A notice was received recently to clear the loan worth Rs 1.24 lakh (including the interest) and father was worried. Crop production was also not good this year, which added to his worry," he said.

"My father used to express concern about the loan repayment. He was also worried about raising funds for my wedding. On the day of incident, father was alone at the farm while we had returned home to have our meals. On finding him vomiting we rushed him to the hospital where he died the next day," Yogeshwar said.

Other residents said the deceased was living in the village of his in-laws and had taken the loan in the name of his mother-in-law. Terming the incident as tragic, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed the BJP, which won the recent Assembly polls, had promised to waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh but were now backtracking on it. Farmers Suicide in Maharashtra: Marathwada Sees 483 Farmer Suicides Between January 1 and June 30 in 2023; Beed District Tops List.

However, Narayanpur BJP MLA Kedar Kashyap said his party had not promised farm loan waiver in its Assembly poll manifesto. The man who has committed suicide didn't own land and investigation is underway to ascertain why he took this extreme step, Kashyap said. In the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17, the BJP unseated the Bhupesh Baghel government of the Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Farmer Suicide in Chhattisgarh: Farmer Ends Life in Narayanpur Over Debt Burden; BJP-Congress Spar on Loan Waiver

Heeru Badhai of Kukdajhor village consumed pesticide at his farm on December 12 and died in the district hospital in Narayanpur the next day, a police official here said. No suicide note was found at the spot and a probe is underway after registering of an accidental death report, he added.

Agency News PTI| Dec 16, 2023 07:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Farmer Suicide in Chhattisgarh: Farmer Ends Life in Narayanpur Over Debt Burden; BJP-Congress Spar on Loan Waiver
Representational Image (File Photo)

Narayanpur, December 16: A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district, officials said on Saturday. His family members and locals claimed he was upset due to debt burden and poor crop yield.

Heeru Badhai of Kukdajhor village consumed pesticide at his farm on December 12 and died in the district hospital in Narayanpur the next day, a police official here said. No suicide note was found at the spot and a probe is underway after registering of an accidental death report, he added. Karnataka: Farmer Dies by Suicide in Chikkamagaluru Due to Crop Loss; Fifth Case in Last 40 Days in Kadur Taluk.

Yogeshwar Badhai, the deceased's son, told PTI his family own around 9 acres of land and a loan of Rs 1,12,852 was taken from Zila Sahkari Bank (district cooperative bank) for the ongoing Kharif crop season. "A notice was received recently to clear the loan worth Rs 1.24 lakh (including the interest) and father was worried. Crop production was also not good this year, which added to his worry," he said.

"My father used to express concern about the loan repayment. He was also worried about raising funds for my wedding. On the day of incident, father was alone at the farm while we had returned home to have our meals. On finding him vomiting we rushed him to the hospital where he died the next day," Yogeshwar said.

Other residents said the deceased was living in the village of his in-laws and had taken the loan in the name of his mother-in-law. Terming the incident as tragic, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed the BJP, which won the recent Assembly polls, had promised to waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh but were now backtracking on it. Farmers Suicide in Maharashtra: Marathwada Sees 483 Farmer Suicides Between January 1 and June 30 in 2023; Beed District Tops List.

However, Narayanpur BJP MLA Kedar Kashyap said his party had not promised farm loan waiver in its Assembly poll manifesto. The man who has committed suicide didn't own land and investigation is underway to ascertain why he took this extreme step, Kashyap said. In the Assembly polls held on November 7 and 17, the BJP unseated the Bhupesh Baghel government of the Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
BJP Congress Chhattisgarh Farmer suicide Kukdajhor Village Loan Waiver Narayanpur
You might also like
Gadchiroli: Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
News

Gadchiroli: Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in Five States, 594 Crorepatis, 298 Alone From BJP, Says ADR Report
Politics

Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in Five States, 594 Crorepatis, 298 Alone From BJP, Says ADR Report
You might also like
Gadchiroli: Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
News

Gadchiroli: Two Maoists Killed in Encounter With Police Near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in Five States, 594 Crorepatis, 298 Alone From BJP, Says ADR Report
Politics

Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in Five States, 594 Crorepatis, 298 Alone From BJP, Says ADR Report
Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Vishnu Deo Sai Sworn In as Chief Minister of State With Two Deputies, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao (Watch Videos)
Politics

Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Vishnu Deo Sai Sworn In as Chief Minister of State With Two Deputies, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao (Watch Videos)
Uttar Pradesh: Cyber Fraudster Poses as Cop, Demands Money From Family For Tracking Location After Daughter Elopes With Man; Police Launch Hunt To Nab Imposter
News

Uttar Pradesh: Cyber Fraudster Poses as Cop, Demands Money From Family For Tracking Location After Daughter Elopes With Man; Police Launch Hunt To Nab Imposter
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
IPL auction 2024
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Aaradhya Bachchan
20K+ searches
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan news
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
IPL auction 2024
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Aaradhya Bachchan
20K+ searches
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan news
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma