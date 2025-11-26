Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in an abandoned house in Fafadih on Tuesday, as per the officials. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began dousing the flames.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nand Kumar Chaubey of Raipur said the fire is under control and no one has been hurt.

He also said that the cause is still under investigation, adding that only stored belongings were damaged.

Speaking to ANI, Nand Kumar Chaubey said, "We have received information about a fire in Phaphddi. Our fire engines are on the scene, and we have also called in fire tenders from private companies outside. We are working to extinguish the fire. It is under control; we expect to extinguish it soon... This is an old, ruinous site. It is not a residential area. No one used to live there, so the cause of the fire is a matter for investigation. We will find out once we investigate... No one has suffered any loss so far. Only belongings have been burnt..."

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

