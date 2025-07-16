Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government organised an 'Award of Excellence' ceremony in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday to felicitate journalists and MLAs for their contributions.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, and Governor Raman Deka.

Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh greeted the MLAs, journalists, and cameramen being honoured at the ceremony. He emphasised that while certain MLAs were being felicitated, all 90 MLAs deserve recognition for representing the people of Chhattisgarh.

"Although members of the Assembly are being honoured, all 90 MLAs are great because they are representing the public of Chhattisgarh. This is a historic moment because the Chhattisgarh Assembly has completed the journey of 25 years, said Raman Singh, adding that this is the last award ceremony in this premise as the Assembly ia going to shift to a new building. The responsibility of MLAs is to become the voice of the common people, and everyone succeeded in this task. Be it the members of the ruling party or the opposition, everyone discussed the issues together," Raman Singh said.

In his address, CM Vishnu Deo Sai described the event as a moment of inspiration, stressing that it would motivate both MLAs and journalists to continue their efforts for the state's progress.

"This day is very special to all of us and a moment of inspiration. This event in not just a platform for awarding, instead the programme will motivate MLAs and journalists to work extensively. Raising public interest issues is the duty of MLAs. Chhattisgarh is a young state, and we are celebrating our silver jubilee year. Chhattisgarh Assembly is the only Assembly in the country wherein members automatically get suspended for entering the well of the house," CM Sai said.

On July 12, CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh participated in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign at the site of the new state Legislative Assembly building in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai extended his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh for the ongoing Shravan month, marking the occasion with a cultural note.

The ceremony was also attended by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte, and Secretary PK Chakraborty, along with other distinguished guests. (ANI)

