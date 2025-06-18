Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant push for development in the Bastar region, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the revival of the Bodhghat irrigation project under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The project, planned on the Indravati River in Dantewada district, aims to provide permanent irrigation and generate electricity for the rural areas of Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts.

Also Read | Palakkad: Hungry Thief Who Cooked Himself a Meal in Kerala Hotel Before Fleeing With INR 25,000 Arrested.

The ambitious project, which will come up at an estimated cost of around Rs 49,000 crore, is expected to transform agricultural prospects and boost economic activity across the region.

Speaking to ANI, Bhairamgarh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar Dongre said, "... Restarting this scheme will be a welcome step because it will irrigate about 3.5 lakh hectares in Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada district and produce electricity."

Also Read | 'They Punched Him, Twisted His Legs and Choked Him': 9-Year-Old Boy Witnesses Father's Murder by Mother and Her Lover in Rajasthan's Alwar; Accused Arrested.

"If a farmer's land, house, or agricultural area comes in the submergence area, the government will compensate for it... Therefore, the farmers should not oppose this scheme because it will be a big scheme for Chhattisgarh," he added.

Local businessman Narendra Nag highlighted the potential benefits for the regional economy. He told ANI, "... This could be a good initiative if the government implements this project honestly. This will provide electricity to the entire region, employment will increase, there is also a plan for fisheries, and the area under irrigation will increase... Local citizens and businessmen will also benefit from this..."

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had emphasised the immense potential of the tourism sector in the state, particularly in the Bastar and Surguja regions, and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism to pave the way for development and employment generation.

Speaking to the media, CM Sai had stated, "There was immense potential in the tourism sector in Chhattisgarh, especially in Bastar and Surguja... but the biggest hurdle was Naxalism, which the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister had resolved to eliminate... We were looking at tourism as an industry, that is, the provisions that were being given to the industrial sector would also be extended to the tourism sector, and a complete roadmap was being prepared for this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)