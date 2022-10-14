Raipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced that the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees has been hiked by 5 per cent, taking it to 33 per cent, an official said.

Around 3.80 lakh state government employees will benefit from the hike, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, Baghel said, “The state government has decided to increase the DA by 5 per cent for officers and employees of the state. The hike will be effective from this month (October 1, 2022)...”.

The state government had earlier increased the DA of government employees by six per cent, following which they were getting 28 per cent DA under the 7th Pay Commission, the official said.

With the hike of five per cent in DA, those who receive salary under the 7th Pay Commission scale in the state will now get 33 per cent, he said.

Similarly, the state government has increased the DA by 12 per cent for employees who receive salary under the 6th Pay Commission's scale. With this, they will get 201 per cent DA instead of 189 per cent, the official said.

The state's finance department has issued a circular regarding the increment in DA to all concerned departments, the chairman of the revenue board, divisional commissioners and collectors, he said.

The hike will put an additional burden of Rs 930 crore per annum on the exchequer, the official added.

