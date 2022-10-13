Mumbai, October 13: The Central Government hiked the dearness relief (DR) for central government employees by 4% effective from July 1, 2022. This includes pensioners as well. The DR has been hiked to 38% after a four percent raise. The OM stated, “the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38%.

Apart from this, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days to railway employees for the financial year 2021-22. To implement this, the government is spending Rs. 1,832.09 crores over PLB. 7th Pay Commission: Diwali Bonanza For Select Central Govt Employees; Productivity Linked Bonus Approved, LTC Allowance Extended.

Earlier this month, the Dearness Allowance (DA) was also hiked with the same percentage as DR. The hike in DA will benefit central government employees, central government pensioners, and family pensioners getting pensions from the central government. 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Clears Productivity Linked Bonus Equivalent to 78 Days to Railway Employees.

Amid all these, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led Centre planning to set up the 8th Pay Commission for government employees soon. The Pay Commission, which is implemented for employees once a decade, was last set up on February 28, 2014. As per the trends seen through the 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay Commissions, the general expectation is that the 8th Pay Commission would be constituted in 2023. Though nothing has been confirmed as of now,

