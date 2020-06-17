India News | Chhattisgarh Govt Decides to Implement 'Roka-Chheka' to Save Crop, Boost Income

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Government has decided to effectively implement "Roka-Chheka" technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy.

State Government has taken this step to make cowsheds under Suraaji Gaon Yojana more useful and to prevent the crop damage due to the open grazing of stray cattle.

"Roka-Chheka" is one of the popular traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh, which State Government has decided to make more organized and effective. During monsoon, after completion of the sowing process in farms of villages, open grazing of cattle is stopped.

As many villages do not have the cowshed facility, cattle owners face major difficulties during this period of ban on grazing. But now to solve this problem, the State Government is building 5000 cowsheds across the state under Suraaji Gaon Yojana.

Construction of 2200 cowsheds been already been completed and construction of 2800 cowsheds is in progress. The government has appealed all the Sarpanchs to keep all the cattle in cowsheds during the period of ban on open grazing, so as to ensure proper nourishment of cattle and to save crops from damage.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had issued a special message for farmers saying that it is important to ensure the protection of crops right from the sprouting stage of seeds. This will boost agricultural yield and also the income of farmers.

In the last one and a half years, Chief Minister Baghel has consistently emphasized the need to bring villages to the centre of the economy. To realize this vision, Suraaji Gaon Yojana has been started to revive four major factors of the rural economy- Narva, Garva, Ghurva, Bari.

One of the objectives of the cowshed construction under the Garva Programme is to produce organic fertilizer on a large scale, so as to enhance the fertility of the land and to reduce the input cost of agriculture.

'Roka-Chheka' is an old method being revived with new cowsheds for manufacturing organic fertilizer using cow dung collected in the cowsheds. Through these cowsheds, the State Government is also creating new employment opportunities. (ANI)

