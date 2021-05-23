Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday said that the state is issuing vaccination certificates with the photograph of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the state is funding the vaccination drive for the beneficiaries of 18-44 years age group.

"The photograph of Prime Minister is not being used in the vaccination certificates because the Central government backed off from funding. The Centre said that they will provide vaccine only for the beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, rest should be taken care of by the state government," Singh Deo told ANI.

"If the state government is giving money for something, why will we use the Prime Minister's image for it? It is a programme run by the state, so Chief Minister's photograph is being used. I do not think anyone should have any objection," he said.

"Earlier, the Centre was providing us the COVID vaccines, so the photograph of the Prime Minister was used in the vaccination certificates," he said.

Deo also mentioned that the vaccination certificate issued to beneficiaries aged 45 years and above still carries the photograph of PM Modi.

The State Health Minister alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is destroying the federal structure of the country.

"The present Central government has destroyed the federal structure. Their governors are also working as their political representatives. We have seen the example in West Bengal. The Prime Ministers are directly contacting the district authorities," Deo said.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government had also launched its own vaccine website 'CGTEEKA' for vaccination of the age group of 18-44 years. (ANI)

