Raigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The owner of an ice factory was killed and a worker was seriously injured in a compressor blast at the industrial unit in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Subhash Ice Factory in Bahidar Para locality under the City Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday, said Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhnandan Patel.

Also Read | Chandni Chowk Robbery Cracked: Delhi Police Crack Daylight Robbery Through Jail Contacts and Social Media; 4 Arrested (Watch Videos).

He said a compressor of the freezer machine exploded during the refilling of gas, killing the factory owner, Sanjay Sehgal, on the spot and severely injuring worker Aman Patel. The blast also led to gas leakage.

Police personnel rushed Patel to a nearby private hospital, the official said, adding that a case was registered and further probe was underway.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)