Raipur, Aug 12 (PTI) In a first, a bagpiper band comprising women police personnel from Chhattisgarh will perform at the Independence Day function in Raipur in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a police officer said on Saturday.

The preparation for the performance is going in full swing at Raipur's police parade ground.

Also Read | Sant Ravidas Will Bless Me To Inaugurate His Temple, Says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh.

The bagpiper band, created on a special initiative of senior police officers in Chhattisgarh, consists of 35 policewomen from the 20th Battalion CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) stationed at Mahasamund.

The band members were given a special one-month training for playing bagpipes at Panchkula in Chandigarh, the officer said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CID Arrests Five People for Forging CMO Officials’ Digital Signs to Illegally Make Money.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Prashant Agrawal said a new program has been included in the state Independence Day celebrations in Raipur this year.

“An all-women bagpiper band will give a special performance at the police parade ground on August 15. The band consists of 35 policewomen from 20th battalion CAF Mahasamund," he told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)