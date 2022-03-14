Raipur, Mar 14 (PTI) An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.

