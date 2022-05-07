Raipur, May 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Health and Family Welfare Minister TS Singh Deo has favoured the demand of villagers affected by the Parsa coal mine project for a probe into the alleged fake gram sabha on the basis of which clearance was given to the project.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Bindapur; 9 Arrested.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening at his official residence here after concluding his four-day tour of four districts, the minister asked why should there be a problem in holding a gram sabha again if villagers have been demanding one.

Also Read | Bank Loan Fraud Case: CBI Raids AAP MLA Jaswant Singh's House in Punjab; Seizes Cash, Blank Cheques.

On a query on the protest by villagers against the Parsa coal project in the state's Surguja division, Singh Deo said, “Residents of Fatehpur, Hariharpur and Salhi villages who have objection to the project are part of Udaipur development block, which is in my Assembly constituency (Ambikapur). Almost all the villagers have been saying they don't want to give their land (for the project).”

"They have been claiming the gram sabha proposal, through which it has been shown that they had given consent to the project, was fake. Therefore, they want the gram sabha to be held again, after which further decisions should be taken," he added.

He also said there must be a probe into the alleged fake gram sabha, adding that it was held 8-10 years ago and in case the villagers had willingly given consent at the time, they would do so if a new gram sabha is held as well.

On a query that collectors kept a distance during his tour of four districts, Singh Deo said "it is not mandatory" for them to attend meetings of cabinet minister, but they could do so at least out of courtesy.

"A collector is the coordinator of all departments of a district. If cabinet ministers tour a district for review meetings and stay in the local circuit house, then, as per etiquette and protocol, they (collectors) should at least come to meet them," the minister added.

Singh Deo, who toured Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker and Dhamtari districts since May 4 held review meetings with officials of his departments.

The Congress government in the state recently gave clearance to Parsa coal block and second phase of Parsa East Kente Basan coal mine in the biodiversity-rich and ecologically sensitive Hasdeo Arand region.

These mines were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL).

The Hasdeo-Arand coalfield, spread over 1,878 square kilometres in Korba, Surguja and Surajpur districts in the northern part of the state, is located about 300 kilometres from Raipur.

Environment activists have been demanding that the state government withdraw its approval for the mines and declare entire Hasdeo-Arand a protected area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)