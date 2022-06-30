Dantewada, Jun 30 (PTI) A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, an official said.

The skirmish took place around 2.30 pm in a forest near Nedanar village, where a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The cadres belonging to the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists were involved in the gunfight, he said.

After the face-off ended, the body of a Naxal was recovered from the spot, the IG said.

“Prima facie, the deceased ultra has been identified as Denga Deva alias Mahangu, an area committee member carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head,” the official said.

The security personnel were reported to be safe and a search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

