Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday.

According to Chhattisgarh police, the Naxal was killed during an exchange of fire that broke out between DRG jawans and the outlaws in the Burkalanka jungle area.

The Naxal's body was recovered during a search operation by the DRG, Sukma SP Kiran Chouhan informed.

A search operation in the area is underway, the SP informed further.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

