24 Feb, 08:27 (IST) Afghan National Arrested From Mumbai’s Wadala for Illegal Stay in India The crime branch has arrested an Afghani citizen living illegally in Wadala and his name is Habibullah Prang alias Zaheer Ali Khan. He was found with fake documents. Habibullah has been living in Mumbai for the past 17 years and has created fake documents claiming to be an Indian citizen.

Mumbai, February 24: Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away on Friday, February 23. The former Lok Sabha Speaker passes away around 3 am due to age-related health complications. He was 86. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Rajendra Patni also passed away today. Patni was an MLA from Maharashtra's Karanja. In a shocking incident, PV Sathyanathan, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was brutally murdered while he was attending a temple festival in Kozhikode, Kerala.

In Telangana, G Lasya Nanditha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) politician and Telangana Legislative Assembly member, lost her life in a car crash in Sangareddy. The accident occurred on the Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district. Miles away in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of farmer Shubh Karan Singh who died at the Khanauri border point during farmers' protest.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises of Partha Pratim Sengupta in Central Howrah. Sengupta is said to be a close aide of the absconding TMC leader, Sheikh Shahjahan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the blessings of Lord Mahadev in Kashi while affirming that the place witnessed the "damru" of development in the last 10 years. "People from all over the country and even from every corner of the world come to Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace," PM Modi said.

Miles away from India in the United States, the Odysseus spacecraft successfully landed on the moon on Thursday (local time), thereby becoming the first American spacecraft to achieve the feat in more than 50 years. In Singapore, a 57-year-old Indian-origin retired prison officer was awarded jail term for trying to obtain a bribe of 133,000 Singaporean dollars from an inmate. Margus Tsahkna, Estonia's Foreign Minister said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to bring back lost colonies of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). He also said that Putin wants to occupy Poland and then Finland.

In the world of Sports, the England cricket team ended the first day of the 3rd test match at 302/7 against India led by Joe Root's century. Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, etc performed at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024. In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a cricketer named K Hoysala passed away due to a heart attack during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru.