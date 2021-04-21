Bijapur, Apr 21 (PTI) Naxals on Wednesday kidnapped a police sub-inspector in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

Murli Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was kidnapped, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in the Sukma-Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh over a fortnight ago. Over 30 security personnel were injured in the attack.

