Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): As a part of the Chhattisgarh government's extensive efforts and introduction of a new industrial policy, Naya Raipur is gearing up to become a new destination for IT companies and offer large-scale employment opportunities to youths here.

Under this campaign to become the new IT hub of India, Square Business Service Private Limited has established a BPO at Nava Raipur and is currently offering jobs to around 350 youths of Chhattisgarh, including candidates hailing from naxal-hit Dantewada, Gariaband and Dhamtari districts.

Notably, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has inaugurated the BPO of Square located at the CBD building in Naya Raipur.

"Chhattisgarh Government has a vision, and Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai has given directives to engage in employment generation activities for educated youths. Keeping this in mind, Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) is ensuring plug-and-play space to companies. So far, 1800 seats have been allocated to four companies," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NRDA Saurabh Kumar, elaborating that the CM has recently inaugurated the BPO of Square.

Shedding more details about the ongoing exercise to make Naya Raipur an IT hub, the CEO elaborated, "Seats have been allocated to multiple companies, including Teleperformance, and we are also developing a separate IT Tower in the space available here. Frequently receiving queries from companies as well as youths, efforts are on to generate 5000-6000 jobs at the earliest. "

"Specific directives have been given to the district collectors about creating awareness related to job openings in Naya Raipur. Moreover, we are also ensuring coordination of companies coming here with the employment officers of all the districts. Currently, candidates from 13 districts, ranging from north to south of Chhattisgarh, are working in the company that recently started operating here," he added.

"Children from naxal-hit areas, which are shrinking rapidly, be it Dantewada, Kanker, Dhamtari or any other, are getting employment in the BPO is a very positive initiative, and the long-term impact of this will be visible in future," said CEO Saurabh Kumar.

"There are prospects of generating 2000-plus employment here because the state government and the Chief Minister here have the vision to convert Naya Raipur into an emerging IT city," said Centre Head of Square in Raipur, Prashanth Kumar Samal, adding that we (Square) will extend full support in this endeavour.

"The way NRDA is working and extending support, not just 'Square', other companies will also move here and Naya Raipur will emerge like other IT cities in future," Samal stated.

He further elaborated that so far we have generated 350 jobs and are going to take it to 600 to 650 by the next 4-6 months. The company has a vision of generating 1000-1200 jobs in one and a half years.

"We also have our headquarters in Hyderabad, and due to non-availability of opportunities, candidates from Raipur, Odisha and other states have to move to another state in quest of a job. Now we have started operating here, and other companies are likely to move here soon, so Naya Raipur could be the first preference for youths in terms of job location," he added.

Of 350 candidates here, 92 per cent employees are from Chhattisgarh, while the remaining eight per cent are from other states like Telangana, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, said Samal, elaborating that candidates working here are from different parts of Chhattisgarh.

Around 700-800 employment opportunities may possibly be created here and immediately we have a requirement of around 150 candidates, said Samal and further informed that recruitment exercise in this regard was ongoing.

"Due to the efforts of Chhattisgarh Government, IT companies are coming here and youths from Bastar region as well as other part of the state can explore the employment avenue in the field of Information Technology," said Kishan Mandavi, an employee of Square's BPO, who is native of village Telam under Katekalyan block of naxal-hit Dantewada district.

Earlier, people believed that an IT company means Bangalore, Mumbai or Gurgaon and which IT company will come to Chhattisgarh, he said, adding "even I also had the mindset that only big cities give opportunities for IT jobs."

Mandavi further said, " Obtaining a job in an IT company in Naya Raipur is not an easy task for me, but initiatives taken by the Chhattisgarh government made my journey a bit easier. I am working here in the IT company and will inspire several in Bastar and give a new ray of hope to them.

"Since childhood, we have been hearing about Naxal incidents, but hard work can overcome any challenge. With the efforts of the Chhattisgarh Government, the problem will be solved soon as the population out there also understands what is right and wrong. People are supporting the government and joining the mainstream of society and hoping to contribute to the development of the state as well as the nation," he added.

"While thinking about the IT company, names of foreign countries and cities like Mumbai and others comes to our mind but with arrival of 'Square' in Nava Raipur due to the government's support, we are now able to shape our skill and become capable to work in this field," said Manorama Sahu, a resident of Dhamtari district.

"After joining the company, we have been subjected to skill development activities, training to gain command on language and handle customers properly," she added.

"Apart from work, employees here get time for recreational activities and interactive sessions," Sahu said. (ANI)

