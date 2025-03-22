Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Security forces have recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, several explosive materials and Naxal literature in Gariaband, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, SP Nikhil Rakhecha says, "Gariaband police have achieved a good success in breaking the supply system and support system of Naxalites. In a joint operation, teams of Gariaband police, STF, Cobra and CRPF were involved, and they succeeded in recovering the Naxal dump. Rs 8 lakh in cash, several explosive materials and Naxal literature have been recovered from it."

SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that an FIR has been registered and the source of this 8 lakh rupees will also be investigated.

"An FIR has been registered in this, and the source of this 8 lakh rupees will also be investigated, from whom the Naxalites have collected this money. Action will be taken against all those involved in this. We are constantly trying that all the Maoists who want to surrender should be given the benefit of government policies," SP Rakhecha said.

This comes days after security forces neutralised 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah commended the security forces for neutralising 30 Naxalites and assured that the country would be 'Naxal-free' before March 31, 2026.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Today our soldiers have achieved another big success in the direction of 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. 22 Naxalites were killed in 2 separate operations of our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker of Chhattisgarh. The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free before 31 March next year."

Last week, as many as 17 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police officer said. In February, a total of 18 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were recovered from them in an operation carried out by security forces in three different locations in the Bijapur district. (ANI)

