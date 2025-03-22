Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): A five-member Supreme Court Judges delegation led by Justice BR Gavai reached Guwahati airport to leave for Imphal, Manipur.

The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar is scheduled to visit Manipur relief camps today.

Justice Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

There will also be distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

Earlier on March 18, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the decision of the six Supreme Court judges who will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur, on March 22, to strengthen legal and humanitarian support.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam questioned the delay in imposing the President's rule in the violence-affected state.

"We welcome the decision of the six judges of the Supreme Court who will go (to Manipur) on 22nd March. It was in August 2023 that the Supreme Court said that there was an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery. Those were the exact words used by the Supreme Court, but in spite of that, it took the government almost 18-19 months to impose the President's rule...Why did it take 18 months to impose the President's rule? Why, there was no full-time Governor for six months. They removed a tribal lady, a distinguished political personality and they gave additional charge to the Governor of Assam. They brought a retired civil servant as a full-time governor. Why? Why did it take so long?" the Congress MP said.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

