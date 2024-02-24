Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said that the efforts to enhance and develop the state are progressing swiftly, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

In his address, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai briefed about the work done by the government so far and said PM Modi ji had guaranteed the people of Chhattisgarh that when our government comes to power, it will establish good governance and bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

"In compliance, the government started implementing the guarantees of the Prime Minister from the very first day," CM Sai said.

He further said that the Prime Minister has set the goal of developing a 'Viksit Bharat' before the country.

"From providing permanent housing to 18 lakh families, paying two years' pending bonus to farmers, paddy procurement at the rate of Rs 3100 per quintal and 21 quintal per acre, to providing financial assistance of Rs 1,000 every month to married women under Mahtari Vandan Yojana, we have fulfilled many guarantees. Prime Minister has set the goal of developing a 'Viksit Bharat' before the country," he added.

Chhattisgarh CM said that to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat Chhattisgarh is also ready to participate with full dedication and we have set ourselves the objective of building 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'.

"To unite the nation for innovation and to provide maximum benefits of government schemes to every citizen, 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has started in Chhattisgarh from December 16 last year," he said.

Informing about the achievements of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Chief Minister stated that 1.25 crore people of the state including women participated in the Yatra.

"Of these, more than 1 crore people also participated in the online resolution. During the Sankalp Yatra, more than 66 lakh people got health check-ups in health camps, 55 lakh people got TB tests done, and 35 lakh people got sickle cell tests done. 4 lakh 35 thousand Ayushman Bharat cards were issued along with 47 thousand credit cards, 10 thousand soil health cards and registration of 45 thousand My Bharat volunteers," he added.

He added that for the welfare of 5 special backward tribes in Chhattisgarh, approval has been given for the construction of 333 roads of length 1180 kilometres costing Rs 847 crore 45 lakh.

"This will benefit 366 settlements of special backward tribes. Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister regarding the Pradhan Mantri JANMAN Yojana, the Chief Minister stated that 29,439 families have been identified under this scheme in Chhattisgarh. Of these, houses have been sanctioned for more than 15,000 families.A total of 13,188 families have received the first installment. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, a target has been set to make 7 lakh 82 thousand women of the state 'Lakhpati Didi'," he said.

"In today's programme, the Prime Minister has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 projects worth Rs 34,427 crore. Through these projects, our efforts to develop Chhattisgarh will be strengthened, and we will fulfill the dream of the Prime Minister of a developed India by making Chhattisgarh a developed state", Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister disbursed the funds to beneficiaries in the programme. School Education Minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam also addressed the program.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary Niharika Barik, Chief Minister's Secretary P. Dayanand, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Alung, Collector Dr. Gaurav Singh, and SSP Santosh Singh were also present on the occasion. Collector Gaurav Singh delivered the welcome address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 34,400 crores in Chhattisgarh under 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh'.

The projects cater to several important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, and Solar Energy among others. (ANI)

