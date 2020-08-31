Raipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 31,195 on Monday with the addition of 1,103 new cases while the death toll climbed to 277 after eight patients, including three women, succumbed, a health official said.

The day also saw the discharge of 686 people following their recovery from the infection, he said.

The state has now 13,929 active cases, as 16,989 people have been discharged after recovery while 277 have died so far, he said.

Raipur district, the worst-affected by the pandemic in the state, reported 251 of the fresh cases, which took its tally to 11,227, he said.

The district has witnessed 147 deaths so far.

Other districts where new cases were detected are Rajnandgaon (135), Durg (128), Janjgir-Champa (100), Bilaspur (99), Raigarh (75), Bastar (51), Dhamtari (31), Balodabazar (30), Balod (26), Mahasamund (25), Narayanpur (24), Sukma (20), Mungeli (19), Surguja (19), Dantewada (12), Jashpur (11), he said.

Ten cases were reported from Balrampur and Bijapur districts, eight from Kondagaon, seven from Kabirdham, four each from Surajpur and Kanker districts, three from Bemetera while one case came from Korba district, he said.

Among the eight fatalities, three patients were from Raipur while one each belonged to Balodabazar, Durg, Raigarh, Koriya and Kabirdham districts, he said.

Of them, four people died on Monday and two each on Sunday and Saturday," he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 22,000 cases and 223 deaths just in August, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 31,195, new cases 1,103, deaths 277, discharged 16,989, active cases 13,929, people tested so far 5,82,540.

