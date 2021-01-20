Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) With 594 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths being reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarhs caseload rose to 2,94,949 and the toll to 3,585, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection reached 2,85,566 after 83 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 408 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,798 active cases, he said.

With 126 new cases, Raipur districts count rose to 55,416, including 759 deaths.

Durg district recorded 61 new cases, Bilaspur 48 and Raigarh 47, among other districts, he said.

Of the 10 fatalities, four took place on Wednesday, two on Tuesday and four occurred earlier but were added to the fatality count now, he said.

With 23,401 samples tested on Wednesday, the total number of tests in the state rose to 40,06,514, he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,94,949, New cases 594, Deaths 3,585, Recovered 2,85,566, Active cases 5,798, people tested so far 40,06,514.

