Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Rescue operations continued at the site of the silo structure collapse at a smelting plant in Sargaon, Mungeli.

Chattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao expressed his sorrow over the incident, calling it "very unfortunate."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

"This is a very unfortunate incident. This rescue operation continued for 36 hours...we could remove the silo structure after a lot of effort. Further rescue operations can be now done easily..." the Deputy CM said while speaking to the media.

Further, the Deputy CM offered condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government would provide all necessary assistance.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025 Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Will AAP Retain Power or BJP Spring a Surprise? Know Seat Projections by Matka Players.

"Those family members who lost their loved ones, the government is with them and will do all the help possible...probe is underway, FIR has been registered, those who are found responsible, the strictest action will be taken against them..." Sao added.

Rahul Deo, the Mungeli collector, said that removing the collapsed silo structure was a big challenge and the work to retrieve the bodies was still pending.

Speaking to the media, Deo said, "Removing the silo structure was a big challenge for us...the work to retrieve the bodies is left now...very soon we will do this...we are trying to ensure that the bodies don't get damaged further...so we are moving slowly..."

On January 10, a First Information Report was filed against the manager, in-charge and several others following the collapse.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kaur Chhabra said that the FIR was lodged under sections 106 (1), 289 and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"An FIR has been registered under sections 106 (1), 289 and 35 of BNS at Sargaon police station. Action has been taken against manager Anil Prasad, in-charge Amit Kedia and other managers... Investigation is being done and further action will be taken based on that..."Chhabra said speaking to ANI.

According to officials, one injured labourer is undergoing treatment at the hospital and several others have been injured due to the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)