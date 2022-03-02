Korba, Mar 2 (PTI) A teacher was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district for allegedly molesting a school girl, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Nayyar Ansari (42) a teacher of a government school, was arrested on Tuesday, said City Kotwali, Baikunthpur Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Singh.

"He was allegedly sending obscene videos and messages to the minor girl for the last two months and also pressuring her for a physical relationship. When the girl refused, he threatened to fail her in the examinations," Singh said.

