Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): An encounter broke out between a joint party of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard and Naxals in the forest area of Chote Burgum in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday, officials said.

The Naxals fled the area taking advantage of forest cover, officials said.

During a search operation in the area, the security forces recovered two IEDs which were later defused at the spot.

Earlier on March 23, an encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra, Sukma, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

A total of five Naxals were arrested while 4-5 were injured, added the SP.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between police and Naxals near Bacheli police station in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on March 22 night when the Naxals tried to set fire to a JCB machine and a truck used for doubling the railway track, said the police.

A JCB machine used in railway track doubling work and a truck used to transport iron ore were partially damaged in the incident, as per the police.

Earlier, one woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the police in the forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The encounter had taken place at around 6:30 am in the morning on Monday in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station.

The operation was launched by the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), after which there was an exchange of fire between the Naxal and the security forces.The police had also recovered 12-bore rifles. (ANI)

