Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): In a major success, security forces have taken control of a Maoist training camp in the core area of PLGA Battalion No. 01 in the dense forests of Bhattiguda, Bijapur district.

The camp was left abandoned by the Maoists, who fled during the army's search operation.

The joint operation was carried out by CoBRA units 201, 204, and 210. Security personnel on Tuesday, where security forces stormed their camps and demolished the Naxal martyr memorial.

The Naxal's training camp had tall trees prepared for training purposes, trenches, and various other resources. It also housed permanent barracks and huts used by the Maoists.

Officials have called the operation a major blow to Maoist activities in the region and a step towards dismantling their infrastructure. Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, a recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband took place where bodies of 16 naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

The operation, which was started on Sunday, also saw senior cadres of Maoists dead and a large quantity of weapons, including automatic weapons like SLR rifles, recovered.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's strong stance in eradicating Maoism, describing it as cancer to society.

Speaking to ANI on the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband where bodies of 16 naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

Following this development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Naxalism.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today," the Union Home Minister stated. (ANI)

