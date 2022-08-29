Raipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 130 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent, taking the tally to 11,73,574, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,109, an official said.

The recovery count mounted to 11,58,349 after 220 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 1,116 active cases, he said.

"Dhamtari led with 15 cases, followed by 12 in Durg, 10 in Raipur, five in Rajnandgaon and two in Bilaspur among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in four districts," the official said.

With 7,436 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,84,53,639, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,73,574, new cases 130, death toll 14,109, recovered 11,58,349, active cases 1,116, today tests 7,436, total tests 1,84,53,639.

