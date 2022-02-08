Raipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,300 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,41,767, while 10 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,961, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 3.41 per cent, he added.

The number of recoveries reached 11,16,380 after 209 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,361 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 11,426, he said.

"Raipur recorded 212 cases, followed by Dhamtari 183, Kanker 95, Durg 84, Rajnandgaon 80, Bilaspur 77, Koriya 59 and Kondagaon 45, among other districts. With 38,074 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,65,62,880," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,41,767, new cases 1,300, death toll 13,961, recovered 11,16,380, active cases 11,426, today tests 38,074, total tests 1,65,62,880.

