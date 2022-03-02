Raipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 153 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.73 per cent, taking the tally to 11,51,126, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,029, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,35,968 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 293 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,129 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded 22 cases, followed by Korba 17, Raipur 15, Kabirdham 13, Durg 12, Bastar nine, Dhamtari six, Rajnandgaon four, Balod three, Bemetara two and Jashpur one, among other districts. No case was reported in seven districts," the official said.

With 20,905 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,71,37,433, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,126, new cases 153, death toll 14,029, recovered 11,35,968, active cases 1,129, today tests 20,905, total tests 1,71,37,433.

