Raipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 290 fresh coronavirus infections, a steady climb in the daily tally after the 100-mark was breached last week, taking the caseload to 10,08,756, an official said.

Also Read | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Asks People To Share Facts, Electronic Evidence Before January 5.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,601.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped In Hotel Room In Amritsar; Accused Absconding.

The total number of reveries in Chhattisgarh increased to 9,93,882 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals and 27 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,273 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded 90 cases, followed by 52 in Bilaspur, 40 in Korba, 37 in Raigarh and 33 in Durg respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 12 districts. With 15,978 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,49,76,295," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,08,756, New cases 290, Death toll 13,601, Recovered 9,93,882, Active cases 1273, today tests 15,978, Total tests 1,49,76,295.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)