Raipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,52,217, while the death toll stood unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,38,164 after eight people completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19 active cases, he added.

"Raigarh, Korba and Jashpur districts recorded one case each. No new case was reported in 25 districts. As on Friday, 19 districts had no active case," he said.

With 1,743 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,75,84,086, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,217, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,164, active cases 19, today tests 1,743, total tests 1,75,84,086.

