Raipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,052 on Sunday with the addition of 32 cases, while the death toll rose to 13,577 with one fatality, an official said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The count of recoveries mounted to 9,92,159 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 23 completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 316 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Raipur district recorded nine new cases while the Korba district saw five cases and the Durg district four cases. Three districts, including Raigarh, added two cases each. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts, the official said.

With 11,869 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 13,683,427, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,052, new cases 32, death toll 13,577, recovered 9,92,159, active cases 316, today's tests 11,869, total tests 13,683,427.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)