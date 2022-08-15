Raipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 48 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.77 per cent, taking the tally to 11,70,909, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,091, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,55,276 after 351 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,542 active cases, he said.

"Raigarh led with eight cases, followed by seven in Korba, six in Raipur, five in Rajnandgaon, three in Bilaspur and two in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 13 districts," he said.

With 1,730 samples examined during the day, the overall number tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,50,245, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,909, new cases 48, death toll 14,091, recovered 11,55,276, active cases 1,542, today tests 1,730, total tests 1,83,50,245.

