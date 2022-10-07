Raipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 60 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,593, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,137, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Neighbour on Finding Her Alone at Home in Ludhiana, Held.

The recovery count rose by 65 and stood at 11,62,171, leaving the state with 285 active cases, he said.

Also Read | DPSUs Indigenize 72 Items Before Their Original Timelines; Check Details Here.

"Raipur led with 18 cases, followed by 12 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from 13 districts. With 4,893 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,65,426," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,593, new cases 60, death toll 14,137, recovered 11,62,171, active cases 285, today tests 4,893, total tests 1,86,65,426.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)