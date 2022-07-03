Raipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 91 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,727, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.

Also Read | NATA Phase 2 Admit Card Releasing on July 4 at nata.in; Check Details.

Raipur led with 26 cases, followed by 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Durg and eight in Surguja, while 15 districts did not report any case, he said.

Also Read | Diarrhoeal Outbreak in Puducherry: Public Health Emergency Declared in Karaikal Region.

The recovery count rose by 110 to reach 11,39,668, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,021, the official said.

With 4,412 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,37,251, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,54,727, new cases 91, death toll 14,038, recovered 11,39,668, active cases 1021, today tests 4,412, total tests 1,79,37,251.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)