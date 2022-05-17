Raipur, May 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded four COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,341, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The four cases, at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, were reported in Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon and Jashpur, while 22 districts have no active case currently, he said.

The recovery count increased by two to touch 11,38,286, leaving the state with 21 active cases, the official said.

With 4,218 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,97,834, he added.

