Raipur, May 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,333, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit’s Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Attack After Outrage in Valley.

The two cases, at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, were from Rajnandgaon, while 19 districts in the state had no active coronavirus case as on Friday, he said.

Also Read | India Announces State Mourning on Saturday Following Demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The recovery count increased by nine to touch 11,38,271, leaving the state with 28 active cases, the official said.

With 3,314 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,88,069, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,333, new cases 2, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,271, active cases 28, today tests 3,314, total tests 1,76,88,069.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)