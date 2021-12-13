Raipur, Dec 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Raipur, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Bengaluru: African man Stabbed To Death By Friend In Kammanahalli Area; Accused Absconding.

Accused Javed Akhtar (24) and Rehman Ali (21), both of whom have been arrested, also threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anybody, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Gautam Gowde said.

Also Read | Anti-Conversion Law in Karnataka: Like Marriages, Religious Conversions Will Also Be Registered, Says Minister JC Madhuswamy.

"As per the victim's complaint, on December 9, the duo took her to an isolated place in Kamal Vihar area on the pretext of a joyride and raped her. They then left her at Pachpedi Naka. After reaching home, the victim girl narrated the incident to her parents following which an offence was registered," he said.

The two have been charged under IPC sections 376D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)