Raipur, Jan 12 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday said the state will get 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), as part of the first batch of consignment for the upcoming vaccination drive.

The consignment is likely to reach Raipur on Wednesday, but so far no official confirmation has been received from the Centre about the delivery date, a senior health official said.

In the first batch, 3.23 lakh doses of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine will soon be provided to the state.

"As per protocols, a robust arrangement has been made for distribution, transportation and storage of vaccine vials in all districts, State Immunisation Officer Dr Amar Singh Thakur said in a statement.

Refrigerated vans will be used to ferry vaccine stocks from the Raipur airport to the main state vaccine storage centre here and later to similar facilities in the districts, he said.

For storage purpose, one state-level, three regional and 27 district-level cold chain points have been set up, Thakur said.

At present, the state has 630 active cold chain points for safe storage and transportation of vaccines while there are 81 additional cold chain points, he said.

As many 1,311 cold-boxes are available for transportation while for syringe, needle and other materials, 360 dry-storage facilities have been established, Thakur added.

In the first phase, 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated for which 1,349 centres have been identified, he said.

However, 99 vaccination centres have been selected across the state for the roll-out scheduled on January 16, he added.

At least 7,116 immunisation personnel have been given training and mock drills of the roll-out had been conducted at 83 places covering all the 28 districts, the officer said.

The Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) management system has been strengthened right from the state level to booths to deal with any medical emergency post vaccination of beneficiaries, he said.

