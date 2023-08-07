Gariaband, Aug 7 (PTI) Two minor boys aged 9 and 12 drowned in a village pond in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Nahar village under the Gariaband city Kotwali police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devsharan Patel.

The boys had gone to watch a Kabaddi match but they didn't return home till late night, following which their family members launched a search.

"During the search, clothes of the boys were spotted on the bank of the pond on late Sunday night," Patel said adding that a rescue operation was launched on Monday morning when the bodies of the boys were fished out.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, the ASP said.

