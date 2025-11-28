Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) in Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the conference on November 29-30.

This year's All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police was held for the very first time in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, from November 28-30 to discuss issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management, officials said.

The event is being held at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country are participating.

"The conference will deliberate on key issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management," said the officials privy to the development.

According to official sources, this year's conference will place "special emphasis on Naxal-affected regions".

In recent times, joint strategies of state police and central forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh have yielded remarkable successes. "Future plans in this direction will also be discussed," said the officials.

Significantly, this will mark Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Chhattisgarh within two months. The PM, as per the current plan, is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 31, stay overnight, and attend the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1, said the sources, adding, "Later, in the last week of November, he will return to Raipur to deliver the valedictory address of the DGP-IGP conference."

The sources also clarified that the PM's programme may change as per the situation.

PM Modi attended the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024 from November 30 to December 1, 2024, at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The deliberations at the 59th edition of the conference, held last year, focused on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left-wing extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, and Narcotics, among others. (ANI)

