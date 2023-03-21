Bijapur, Mar 21 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am in the forest between Korcholi and Todka villages under the Gangaloor police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney told PTI.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite leaders, identified as Vella, the self-proclaimed commander of Maoists' PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) company no. 2, and Dinesh, a member of Gangalur Area Committee, in the area, he said.

Jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a woman Naxal clad in 'uniform' along with a 12-bore rifle was recovered from the spot', he said.

The identity of the woman is not established, the SP said, adding that a search operation is still underway in nearby areas.

