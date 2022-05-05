Wreath laying ceremony of DRG's Salik Ram, who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held yesterday in Narayanpur (Photo/ANI)

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of District Reserve Guard (DRG)'s head constable Salik Ram, who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals, was held on Wednesday, at Narayanpur.

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The skirmish took place in a forest in the Tulargufa-Mungari area under Chhotedongar police station limits when a joint team of various security forces was out on a search operation.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, confirmed the news and said, "A jawan of the DRG lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle near Mungari village." Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

