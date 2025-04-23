India News | Chidambaram Asks Govt to Intensify Counter-terror Ops, Talk to Parties on Resolute Response

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to intensify counter-terror operations in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and hoped it would consult political parties on a resolute response to "renewed terrorism" posing a grave threat to the country.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack and has offered the party's most sincere condolences to the affected families.

"This is an act of extreme cowardice on innocent tourists. I urge the government to intensify its counter-terrorist operations and apprehend the terrorists," the former home minister said.

The government must reassure the people, and especially the tourists, that every effort will be made to ensure the safety of visitors to Jammu and Kashmir, Chidambaram said.

"When the government has made an assessment of the security situation, I hope it will consult the stakeholders and the political parties on a resolute response to renewed terrorism that poses a grave threat to the country," the Congress leader said.

The Congress on Tuesday denounced the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as a blot on humanity and said it should not go "unanswered effectively" while demanding an immediate all-party meeting on the issue. It also said the government should take accountability instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in the Union Territory.

