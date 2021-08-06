Visual of Chief of Army Staff General MM Narvane interacting with officials.

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command and reviewed the operational situations in the sectors.

According to an official release, General Naravane is on his two-day visit to the southern command.

Also Read | Assam, Meghalaya CMs Set Up Committees To Resolve 12 Border Disputes in Phased Manner Through Talks.

During his visit at Pune, the COAS reviewed the operations of the assembly lines of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles and the Engineering Research Centre (ERC).

General Naravane also visited the Strategic Systems Complex (SSC) of Larsen & Toubro(L&T ) at Talegaon near Pune to witness their production facilities and developmental efforts towards modernising the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Hiring Activity in India Touches All-Time High in July 2021, Indicates Strong Revival of Economic Growth: Report.

The COAS was briefed about various defence related programmes and engagements of L&T with the Indian Army.

The COAS complimented the efforts of both the indigenous manufacturers in promoting Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the Southern Command, that is on August 7, General Naravane will be visiting INS Hansa, an Indian naval air station near Dabolim in Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)