Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team will undertake a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 23.

He will review election preparations by holding a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and will also a meeting with representatives of political parties.

The Chief Election Commissioner will reach Dehradun at 4 pm on December 23. On the same day, at 5 PM, there will be a meeting with the representatives of political parties.

After this, he will hold a meeting with the election officer of the state. On December 24, the Chief Election Commissioner will participate in the voter awareness exhibition program. "After this, there will be a meeting with the Election Expenditure Monitoring Officer," Chief Secretary and DGP.

State's Chief Electoral Officer, Seasonya has taken stock of the preparations in view of the Chief Election Commissioner's visit. (ANI)

