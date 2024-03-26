Srinagar (Jammu) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, administered the oath of office to Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani as Additional Judge here today.

The oath-taking ceremony was physically attended at Srinagar by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and virtually from Jammu by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

The proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony were conducted by the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) and the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.

The ceremony was also attended by the former Judges of the High Court, Advocate General, Jammu and Kashmir as well as Deputy Solicitor General of India, Srinagar, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, District Judges posted at Srinagar Headquarter, members of various Bars, officers of Civil and Police Administration and officers and staff of Registry and Member Secretary, Legal Service Authority, Jammu and Kashmir.With the elevation, the strength of Judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 Judges including the Chief Justice. (ANI)

