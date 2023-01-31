Mumbai, January 31: A 57-year-old chief loco inspector of Western Railways committed suicide by lying on a railway track in front of an approaching local train at Vile Parle station in Mumbai, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Tuesday.

The incident which occurred on January 26 was captured on one of the CCTV cameras at the railway station, he said. The deceased, Rakesh Kumar Gaud, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Delhi Metro Employee Commits Suicide; Streams It Live on Facebook.

The motive behind Gaud taking the extreme step is under investigation. His family members said he never complained of any work-related stress. A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

