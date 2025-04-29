Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the State Assembly, expressed confidence in the DMK forming the government for the seventh time, citing the party's achievements and schemes.

"I have faith that DMK will form the government for the seventh time, seeing the achievements and schemes which we have implemented so far. In India's electronics imports, Tamil Nadu has a 42.2 per cent share.

He described the current tenure of the DMK government as "Dravidian Model government Part 1," announcing that "Version 2.0 is loading in 2026," promising more accomplishments.

"So far, what we witnessed is Dravidian Model government Part 1 only. In 2026, Version 2.0 is loading, in which more achievements would be made," he said.

Responding to VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan's request during a debate yesterday, Stalin announced the removal of the term "Colony" from government records.

"The term 'Colony' is being removed from Government records as for years Colony is defaming scheduled caste people. I want to make another important announcement. The ancient inhabitants of this land were once defined by a term called a Colony. This is a term that shows oppression and a symbol of untouchability, and a curse word. Therefore, this word would be completely removed from all government documents, and efforts will be taken to remove it from public usage as well," he said.

Stalin further emphasised swift action against criminal activities, with immediate arrests of the accused, and announced that September 6 would be celebrated as 'Police Day.'

"If criminal activities occur here, immediate action is taken and the accused are arrested. We are even ready to rectify our mistakes if there are any. I am replying to those who say Law & Order is not good with malicious intention for political gains, this is not Manipur, this is not Kashmir. Here, there were no deaths like the UP Kumbh Mela. This is Tamil Nadu, don't forget that...September 6 would be celebrated as 'Police Day' to celebrate the service of police personnel to maintain law and order."

Stalin also highlighted Tamil Nadu's academic achievements, noting the state has more students pursuing PhDs.

He described the challenges faced, stating, "We haven't achieved things easily. Like a snake above, foxes below, a ditch if you jump, or a compound wall if you run, we are caught between the Union Government on one side and the Governor on the other, with financial burdens. These achievements are beyond obstacles." (ANI)

